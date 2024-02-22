Dream Job For Dog Lovers: Get Paid To Watch & Review Seven Dog Flicks

Facebook

There’s a special place in my heart reserved just for dogs, especially border collies. Their boundless energy and intelligent eyes never fail to captivate me. No matter the circumstances, a dog’s unconditional love is steadfast and unwavering. It’s in the excited wag of their tail when they see you, the gentle nuzzle of their nose against your hand, and the unwavering loyalty they show every day. They teach us about patience, empathy, and the true meaning of companionship, and life is better with dogs.

The folks at Pettable feel the same way, and for the third year in a row, they are accepting applications for Doggie Flicks Dream Job and looking for a pet-loving Chief Doggie Flicks Officer to watch and review 7 of their favorite dog movies—and earn $2,500 to do so. For real, sign me up!

See the full job description and apply here!

The ideal Chief Doggie Flicks Officer must be 18 years of age or older, a legal citizen or permanent resident of the United States, able to write a 1000 to 1500-word blog post, a pet films lover—and a pet lover, of course—and have an adequate place to fulfill their task.

Applications are open now through March 6, 2024, at 5 p.m. EST.

Where to apply: fill out the application here.

About Pettable: Pettable provides legal emotional support animal (ESA) and psychiatric service dog (PSD) evaluations and letters. Their mission is to keep pets with their owners wherever they may go so that both owners and pets can have the love, support, and stability they need in their lives.