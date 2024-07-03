DPS Arrests Several Criminal Illegal Immigrants of Interest

Facebook

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is announcing the capture of a dozen wanted criminal illegal immigrants of interest across the state – just some of the thousands of identified fugitives who have entered the United States illegally and committed crimes in Texas.

These individuals are a part of the larger list used by DPS Special Agents in selecting fugitives to appear on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List.

CAPTURED CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS OF INTEREST:

Samuel Alexander Castro-Canas , a criminal illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was arrested on June 25, 2024, in Huntsville. Following up on lead information, DPS Special Agents located and arrested Castro-Canas, whose criminal history includes prior arrests for smuggling of persons and alien removal. He had been wanted since Nov. 2023 out of Kinney County for three counts of smuggling of persons.

, a criminal illegal immigrant from Cuba, was arrested on June 20, 2024, in Del Valle. DPS Special Agents served an active arrest warrant to Carrion-Tamayo at the Travis County Correctional Complex. His criminal history includes prior arrests for commercial sex trafficking, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated promotion of prostitution, trafficking of persons: continuous sexual assault and alien inadmissibility. Carrion-Tamayo had been wanted since Aug. 2023 out of Travis County for sexual assault. Carrion-Tamayo remains at the Travis County Correctional Complex. Juan Herrera-Lizama , a criminal illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was arrested on June 13, 2024, in Garland. Following up on lead information, DPS Special Agents and the Garland Police Department located and arrested Herrera-Lizama, whose criminal history includes prior arrests for driving while intoxicated, prostitution and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Herrera-Lizama was last removed from the United States in May 2022. Additionally, he had been wanted since Sept. 2022 out of Dallas County for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested on June 13, 2024, in Kyle. Following up on lead information, DPS Special Agents located and arrested Cordova Perez, whose criminal history includes a prior arrest for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Cordova Perez had been wanted since June 2023 out of Hidalgo County for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Alex Adriel Rios-Guzman , a criminal illegal immigrant from Honduras, was arrested on June 11, 2024, in Wichita Falls. Following up on lead information, DPS Special Agents located and arrested Rios-Guzman, whose criminal history includes past arrests for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, alien inadmissibility and alien present without admission or parole. Rios-Guzman had been wanted out of Dallas County for sexual assault and out of Wichita County for driving while intoxicated since Jan. 2024 and Feb. 2024, respectively.

, a criminal illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was arrested on June 10, 2024, in Houston. Following up on lead information, DPS Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Arevalo-Zavala, whose criminal history includes prior arrests for alien removal and driving while intoxicated. Arevalo-Zavala had been wanted since March 2024 out of Harris County for sexual assault. Alvina Sanchez-Castaneda , a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested on June 10, 2024, in Austin. Following up on lead information, DPS Special Agents located and arrested Sanchez-Castaneda, whose criminal history includes prior arrests for smuggling of persons and alien present without admission or parole. Sanchez-Castaneda had been wanted since Feb. 2024 out of Kinney County for smuggling of persons under 18 years of age.

, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested on June 5, 2024, in Pilot Point. Following up on lead information, DPS Special Agents, along with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, located and arrested Molina-Garcia, whose criminal history includes a prior arrest for driving while intoxicated. Molina-Garcia had been wanted since Dec. 2023 out of Denton County for sexual assault and failure to appear—driving while intoxicated. Jesus Medina , a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested on June 5, 2024, in Houston. Following up on lead information, DPS Special Agents and the Houston Police Department located and arrested Medina, whose criminal history includes prior arrests for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and alien inadmissibility. Medina was last removed from the United States in Jan. 2024. He had been wanted since March 2024 out of Harris County for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested on May 29, 2024, in Waco. Following up on lead information, members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, located and arrested Salazar-Tovar, whose criminal history includes prior arrests for smuggling of persons, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, alien inadmissibility, possession of marijuana and criminal trespass. Salazar-Tovar was last removed from the United States in Jan. 2022 and had been wanted since Feb. 2022 out of Kinney County for smuggling of persons and smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit. Mario Samuel Asencio , a criminal illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was arrested on May 28, 2024, in Dallas. Following up on lead information, DPS Special Agents located and arrested Asencio, whose criminal history includes prior arrests for deadly conduct-discharging of a firearm at individual(s), driving while intoxicated and alien present without admission or parole. Asencio had been wanted since Jan. 2023 out of Dallas County for a probation violation relating to deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm.

These arrests are in addition to the two fugitives arrested in June from Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List:

Servando Trejo Duran Jr. , a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested on June 6, 2024, in Baytown. DPS Special Agents and Troopers assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center in Houston arrested Duran, whose criminal history includes prior arrests and convictions for burglary of a residence and homicide. In 2009, Duran was released on parole and was removed from the United States. In Feb. 2023, Duran was arrested for tampering with a government record and was released on bond. In March 2023, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation (original offense: murder with a deadly weapon). For more information, view Duran’s captured bulletin here.

DPS Special Agents continue working with local and federal law enforcement agencies to apprehend more criminal illegal immigrant fugitives that have been identified across the state of Texas.