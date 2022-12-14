11-6A – The District of Doom for Opponents

Facebook

11-6A has truly the best district in all of Texas high school football. Duncanville and DeSoto are the cream of the crop in this incredible district. In the 2022 6A playoffs “The District of Doom” is 12-3 with two games to go.

The Godfather

Duncanville Panthers Coach Reginald Samples is focused on Galena North Shore this Saturday at 7pm. This will be the fourth time in five years the Panthers have faced each other (2018, 2019, 2021).

Coach Samples was quoted about North Shore saying “I’ve been beaten enough. I owe them one.” Last week the Panthers crushed Prosper 41-0 in the pouring rain.

Coach Samples has a workhorse that put on an epic show with 206 yards and three touchdowns. Coach Samples is also going to lean on his tremendous defense. The Panthers have held nine of their fourteen opponents ten points or under.

The two coming opponents Duncanville and North Shore have played are “The Woodlands and Westfield”. The Panthers were able to dismantle the Woodlands 35-3 and slide past Westfield 28-21.

Conversely, North Shore comfortably won 49-21 against The Woodlands and 55-25 vs. Westfield.

DeSoto Team, Coach and Family

This Saturday Coach Claude Mathis and the DeSoto will play Vandegrift this Saturday 3 pm at AT&T Stadium in the 6A Division II Championship game.

Coach Mathis is a passionate person who takes pride in mentoring these young men. Coaching for a state title is special but to coach your twin sons who are seniors, cornerbacks, and wideouts draws even more pressure on the family. Caimon and Crimson Mathis have a special opportunity to rejoice with their father.

Coach Mathis also has University of Texas wideout Johntay Cook II who is ready to show all those that tune in and watch this young man stretch the field.

Vandegrift has a small but fast wideout that has put up over 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns. DeSotoans hope this is not going to be enough to stop the Eagles from winning their second state title. DeSoto is truly battle tested and ready to hoist the 6A Division II title

Fans should not miss out of these two amazing games this Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

The first game starts at 3 pm and is followed up at 7 pm. Good luck to the Pride of the Best Southwest – the Duncanville Panthers and DeSoto Eagles.