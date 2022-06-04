DeSoto Police Uncover Drugs and AR15 During Shooting investigation

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION ON WINTERGREEN ROAD LEADS DESOTO POLICE TO DRUG & WEAPON SEIZURE

DeSoto PD Seizes AR15 Pistol and 2LBs of Marijuana from wounded resident

An investigation by DeSoto Police into a Thursday shooting at an apartment complex on the 300 block of W. Wintergreen Road led to the hospitalization of a 26-year-old DeSoto man who resided there and the seizure of an AR-15 pistol and two pounds of marijuana from his apartment.

DeSoto Police responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 11:00 AM Thursday at the Thorn Manor Apartments and found that the 26-year-old man had been wounded in the leg and needed to be transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police later obtained and executed a warrant to search the wounded man’s apartment and recovered the large quantity of marijuana and the AR-15 pistol which is like a small modified version of the better-known AR-15 Semi-Automatic Rifle.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed. Officers interviewed the victim and witnesses about the incident, and one eyewitness identified the suspected shooter’s vehicle as a white Nissan, likely a Maxima or Altima, with yellow plates.

Police do not believe that there is an immediate threat to residents. If residents believe that they have seen this vehicle or have any information related to this incident please contact the DeSoto PD’s Criminal Investigative Division at 469-658-3050.