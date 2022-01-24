DeSoto ISD Trustees to Host Bi-Monthly Town Hall on January 26

Facebook

DeSoto ISD Encourages Community To Attend Town Hall

The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees will host an in-person town hall at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, inside the DeSoto ISD Boardroom located at the district’s Instructional Support Center located at 200 E. Belt Line Road in DeSoto.

This month’s meeting will provide an update regarding Lone Star Governance, recent data related to the district’s progress in reaching the Board’s goals related to College, Career and Military Readiness, and review superintendent constraints.

The town hall is an opportunity for the DeSoto ISD school board to provide an update to its stakeholders regarding its current focus and priorities and to engage with parents, staff, students, and the community.

As aligned with the Board’s intent to provide regular updates and interactive discussions to the school community per the district’s CAP plan, the forum is held as an installment in a series of bi-monthly town halls to be facilitated by the Board. The first installment, which took place July 29, 2021, at the DeSoto High School Academy Cafeteria, reviewed the Board’s Lone Star Governance training and progress. The second installment, which took place in September, briefly shared a review of the board goals and student outcomes, an overview of the superintendent evaluation tool, a review of the Board’s Lone Star Governance Integrity Instrument, and a district finance update.

Following the Board’s presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions regarding the meeting’s agenda items by in-person public comment.

For those who desire to pre-submit questions prior to the town hall, email questions here by 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022, for address by the Board.

Those who cannot attend the in-person town hall forum are invited to view the forum online at http://www.desotoisd.org/board_of_trustees/live_and_archived_video.