DeSoto ISD Trustee, Dr. Tiffany Clark, Selected for State Program

DESOTO– DeSoto ISD announces the selection of DeSoto ISD School Board Trustee Dr. Tiffany Clark as one of 26 trustees from school systems across Texas set to participate in a yearlong education leadership study program facilitated by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), known as Leadership TASB.

Clark was selected to study alongside trustees who represent school districts of all sizes, with student populations of 1,200 to 110,000, and reflect a similar range of property wealth. Participants who complete all required elements of the study will graduate as a member of the Leadership TASB Class of 2021 next year by earning a Master Trustee status. This is the highest designation recognized by TASB.

“I’m the sixth trustee from DeSoto ISD to be selected and it is an honor to be among 26 other trustees learning new skills to be a better trustee for our community of scholars,” said Clark. “I appreciate my colleague and current DeSoto ISD Board Vice President De’Andrea Fleming for nominating me for this opportunity. Together, the more we expand our knowledge, the stronger DeSoto ISD will be.”

The first of the Leadership TASB sessions were held during the Texas Association of School Administrators/TASB Convention held October 1-3. The trustees met virtually and heard featured speaker Debra Fine, a nationally known motivational speaker and author of The Fine Art of Small Talk. Board members also received training at Convention sessions and attended the TASB Delegate Assembly, the Association’s annual business meeting.

Other Leadership TASB sessions are scheduled for San Marcos, November 12-14; Corpus Christi, February 11-13; Longview, April 15-17; and Fort Worth, June 24-26. Each session has a unique theme that builds on the previous session. The session features nationally recognized experts in the fields of leadership development and education. Teams also work throughout the year on extended learning assignments between meetings.

Created in 1993, Leadership TASB has more than 900 graduates to date. TASB is a voluntary, nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million public school students.

