DeSoto ISD Offering Grab N’ Go Meals In September

Nutritious Meals Available In DeSoto ISD

DESOTO– DeSoto ISD and Chartwells are committed to serving happy and healthy meals to DeSoto ISD students this school year. Starting Tuesday, September 8, 2020, district students will be able to enjoy nutritious meals through contactless Grab N’ Go meal distribution at several DeSoto ISD campuses.

Days and Times

Meals will be distributed each Monday and Thursday in September. Due to the Labor Day holiday, the first distribution will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Families will be able to pick up their meals from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday’s distribution will include meals for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday’s meal distribution will include meals for Thursday and Friday.

Meals Available and Pricing

All DeSoto ISD students are eligible to receive a free breakfast meal through the district’s universal free breakfast program. Additionally, students will be able to receive a supper meal at no cost through the CACFP after-school program. Students that qualify for free lunch will receive that meal at no cost. The price for students that qualify for reduced lunch will be $0.40 per lunch meal. The price for paid students is $2.55 for elementary and $2.75 for secondary. Parents are encouraged to prepay online on the District’s website.

DeSoto ISD Meal Distribution Locations

Amber Terrace DDECA

224 Amber Ln, DeSoto, TX 75115

Meals are handed out at the entrance of the building.

DeSoto High School- Freshman Campus

600 Eagle Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115

Meals are handed out across from the Eagles Stadium.

The Meadows Elementary

1016 The Meadows Pkwy, DeSoto, TX 75115

Meals are handed out on the left side of the building near staff parking and the playground.

Frank Moates Elementary

1500 Heritage Blvd, DeSoto, TX 75154

Meals are handed out just before the main entrance- outside of cafeteria doors.

Woodridge Elementary

1001 Woodridge Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115

Meals are handed out on the right side of the building near staff parking and the playground.

Ruby Young Elementary

707 N Young Blvd, DeSoto, TX 75115

Meals are handed out in the front of the building near cafeteria doors.

Cockrell Hill Elementary

425 S Cockrell Hill Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115

Meals are handed out in the back of the building by parent drop off and pick up- in between the baseball field and playground.

Download the Nutrislice App on your smartphone for all more information including directions to meal sites and menu.

Curbside Procedure

To receive meals, the student and/or parent/guardian must provide one of the following proofs of enrollment:

● DeSoto ISD Student ID card (last year’s Student ID is acceptable)

● DeSoto ISD Student ID number

● DeSoto ISD Letter/email from school listing children enrolled at the campus

Special Dietary Accommodations

For more information on how to request a special dietary accommodation during curbside meal service, please email [email protected] for allergy pre screening procedure or call The Child Nutrition Office at 972-230-4780.

