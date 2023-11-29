DeSoto ISD Announces Launch of Annual Superintendent’s Toy Drive

Facebook

Desoto- The DeSoto Independent School District is excited to announce the 2023 Annual Superintendent’s Toy Drive benefiting the Chocolate MINT Foundation’s annual Christmas Candyland event set to take place on December 16.

“As an educator, my gift is watching our scholar’s growth and development each day in DeSoto ISD,” said DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Usamah Rodgers. “As we approach this holiday season, I want to encourage our community to work alongside the district to ensure every child has a gift of their own this year. It is not lost upon me that families experience challenges from time to time and this effort is an opportunity to assist families in our own community while ensuring our children get to experience some holiday joy of their own through the kind actions of others in DeSoto and Glenn Heights.”

Starting Monday, December 4, 2023, those interested can drop off new and unwrapped coats, gifts, and toys for school-aged children at district campuses and the DeSoto ISD Instructional Support Center located at 200 E. Belt Line Road through December 15.

“Each year, we are so fortunate to be able to make this happen for our children,” said Felicia Frazier, co-founder and executive director of the Chocolate MINT Foundation. “However, we continue to see a gap in toys and gifts for boys ages eight to 11 and for our preteens. We are always so grateful for the support of our communities in making this happen and are excited about the opportunity to create a memorable experience for our children and families this year.”

While registration for the MINT Foundation’s culminating event, the Christmas Candyland has reached capacity and is now closed, the day is a celebration of Christmas festivities including face painting and balloon toys for students, center stage dances and events, pictures with Santa or the Grinch or around any of the numerous Christmas trees that will decorate the gym, a trip through Candyland to fill any sweet tooth’s desire, and then a shopping spree where children can select up to three toys (two if one is a bicycle) and parents can shop for clothing. Previous years’ events featured an outdoor market where turkeys, hams, and boxes of food were given away, and food trucks were on the scene for a quick snack.

Families who have registered for the event prior to the event registration’s closing which has already transpired will bring the foundation’s email confirmation to the event site to receive credentials for entry and participation. There is no cost to the family.

Those interested in donating but who are not comfortable doing so in person may have donations shipped to the district at 525 Ray Street, DeSoto, TX 75115. The DeSoto ISD is also working with the Chocolate MINT to create an Amazon wish list and an online option to make cash donations to support the purchase of gifts for this event via the Chocolate MINT Foundation’s website.

All donations will benefit the more than 400 children registered with the Chocolate MINT to participate in the event which will include food trucks for families as they pick up their selections.

For information about the annual DeSoto ISD Coat and Toy Drive, direct an email to Info@DeSotoISD.org.