ALL NEW MINI FAMILY DEBUTS WITH LARGER-THAN-LIFE ADVERTISEMENT ON SPHERE IN LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas, NV – November 29, 2023 – A historic automotive debut requires a venue of a similar caliber, and Sphere in Las Vegas was just the right venue for a unique reveal of the next generation of the New MINI Family. To showcase its innovative next-generation models, MINI USA partnered with independent creative agency Pereira O’Dell to launch a creative campaign with Spike, MINI’s Intelligent Personal Assistant and digital companion within the New MINI family’s cutting-edge technology experience. Showcasing the all-new 2025 MINI Countryman Electric as part of brand’s forward looking vehicle line-up, it was only fitting to debut the largest ever MINI model on the world’s largest LED screen.

The campaign’s content kicked off on Sphere on November 27, featuring Spike’s playful interaction with the 2025 MINI Countryman Electric, running across the 366-ft. high and 516-ft. wide screen. The display also included the vibrant Las Vegas backdrop and all the spectators inside and outside of Sphere to highlight the interactive nature of the space. MINI’s takeover of Sphere will run until December 2, with a special four-hour takeover on December 1.

“The MINI brand represents playfulness and fun, and presenting Spike, our beloved unofficial mascot, is the perfect way for us to show up on Sphere,” said Sebastian Beuchel, Head of MINI Global Brand Management. “Sphere is a truly unique Out-Of-Home opportunity, and we’re excited to activate there in a big way.”

The campaign will also spotlight MINI’s next generation advanced technology stack, a quantum leap in technology for MINI vehicles. This ground-breaking technology includes the first ever round, high resolution OLED screen in a passenger vehicle, and features personalized Experience Modes that create an immersive and engaging driving experience. The iconic circular OLED display of the New MINI Family is perfectly suited for Sphere’s unique canvas, providing a larger-than-life platform for this next-generation launch.

“Sphere presented us with a new kind of creative challenge. Both in a physical sense, and a contextual one. We wanted to think of this campaign as an art piece, not as an ad. People are coming to Sphere to have fun and be entertained, so we needed to integrate MINI in the least intrusive way possible,” said Rob Lambrechts, Chief Creative Officer at Pereira O’Dell.

To learn more about the new all-electric 2025 MINI family, visit MINIUSA.com.