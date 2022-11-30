Desoto Introduces New Planning and Zoning Manager

Facebook

DESOTO – At last week’s City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning meeting Planning and Services Managing Director Charles Brewer introduced the city’s new Planning and Zoning Manager Bester Munyaradzi.

“Finally, after all these months we have hired a Planning and Zoning Manager,” Brewer said. “Which means you are only going to be dealing with me for two more cases.”

Munyaradzi, who is originally from Zimbabwe is coming to DeSoto by way of Dallas. She also worked for the City of Lancaster for five years, the City of Plano eight years and the City of Fort Worth for three years.

“So, I have all kinds of background in city planning experience,” she said. “This is in addition to my education as well as my work experience.”

After the introduction, both public hearings were introduced and both applicants had requested continuances.

“Staff received a call from the applicant [who was requesting to rezone parts of Tracts 28 & 42 in the Jeptha May Survey at 804 Kirnwood Drive] and they let staff know they have been in discussion with the hospital who had expressed a concern about not finding out about the case until late in the week,” Brewer explained.

The rezone is to amend from the existing zoning of Office-1 (O-1) to Planned Development (PD) with base zoning of Multiple Family (MF) with four deviations.

The applicant requested and was approved a new public hearing date, which is scheduled for the December 13 meeting.

The second public hearing was to consider making a recommendation to the City Council for the applicant’s request to rezone Tracts 9D and 10 in the Eagle Office Park Addition at 1507 Kestrel Avenue. This amendment would rezone from the existing General Retail (GR) to a Planned Development (PD) with base zonings of General Retail (GR) and Multiple Family (MF) with deviations.

That continuance was also approved and rescheduled for the Planning and Zoning meeting to be held on January 24, 2023.