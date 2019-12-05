CHISD Choose Your Seat Featured At Local Businesses

Cedar Hill Businesses Help Families Choose Seats at CHISD

(Cedar Hill, TX) You don’t expect to see a school desk at a bank or restaurant, but now through Jan. 10, nearly a dozen Cedar Hill businesses are showcasing decorated student desks to help promote academic choice programs available at Cedar Hill ISD.

Through the district’s “Choose Your Seat” campaign, families can learn more about the academic programs available by application. CHISD is an open enrollment district; students living in the Cedar Hill ISD attendance boundaries and those outside of the district can apply to any program by Jan. 10 for the 2020-21 school year.

“There is a seat for every student at CHISD. Scholars can immerse themselves in a collegiate setting, earn an associate degree, solve real-world problems in our middle school STEAM academies and more,” said Tierney Tinnin, chief of communications and marketing. “It is wonderful to have the support of the Cedar Hill business community during this campaign. Families can learn about the programs available to their children while they enjoy dinner or take care of business at their local bank.”

These businesses are hosting “Choose Your Seat” interactive displays:

Old Chicago – 436 North Highway 67

Cedar Hill Government Center – 285 Uptown Blvd.

Capital Senior Living – 225 West Pleasant Run Road

Alan Sims Recreation Center – 310 East Parkerville Road

Tri-City Animal Shelter – 1150 East Pleasant Run Road

High Pointe Baptist Church – 101 High Pointe Lane

Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce – 300 Houston St.

Sylvan Learning Center of Cedar Hill – 415 East Pleasant Run Road, Ste. 125

Altitude Trampoline Park – 112 West Belt Line Road, No. 2

Texas Trust Credit Union – 109 FM 1382

Zula B. Wylie Library – 225 Cedar St.

Interactive Displays Features 10 School Choice Programs

The displays include a student school desk designed with information related to a choice program and a standing banner with a QR code. Scan the code to learn more about the programs and to apply.

The district offers 10 school choice programs:

Fine Arts at Bray Elementary School

Montessori at Lake Ridge Elementary School

Computer Programming Immersion at Waterford Oaks Elementary School

Environmental Science and Engineering at Bessie Coleman Middle School

Entrepreneurship and Design at W.S. Permenter Middle School

Collegiate Prep Elementary

Collegiate Academy

Collegiate High School

Early College Academy at Cedar Hill High School

Fire Academy at Cedar Hill High School

Scholars currently enrolled in a choice program should notify the district of their plans to return to the program for the 2020-21 school year. Scholars new to CHISD or applying to a choice program for the first time should complete an application by Jan. 10. Learn more at chisd.net/chooseyourseat.

