DCHHS Opens Additional COVID-19 Test Sites To Meet Demand

High Demand In DFW For COVID-19 Test Sites

DALLAS (January 4, 2022) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) opens additional COVID-19 testing facilities in Dallas County for anyone who needs a PCR COVID test. DCHHS is partnering with Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD) to open Ellis Davis Field House and Dallas Parks and Recreation to open The Cove Aquatic Center at Samuell Grand as drive-thru testing sites.

“With Omicron surging throughout the country, DCHHS is working to expand access to testing across Dallas County to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. “To help keep our community safe during this winter COVID surge, it is vital that people get tested, continue to wear a mask, and get their vaccine.”

Ellis Davis Field House

9191 S Polk St, Dallas TX, 75232

Start Date: January, 5, 2022 opens at noon

Monday – Sunday: 8 am – 8 pm

Appointments preferred, but walk-ups are accepted.

To schedule an appointment, visit: https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/texas

The Cove Aquatic Center at Samuell Grand

3201 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75223

Start Date: January, 6, 2022

Monday – Saturday: 8 am – 5 pm

By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com or call 469-536-0807

DCHHS is working to open additional testing sites throughout the Dallas County. More information will be available once the sites are ready to operate.