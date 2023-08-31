DART Installs Electric Vehicle Chargers at Two Transit Centers

Facebook

For over 40 years, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has worked to promote a culture of sustainable planning, project development, operations, and maintenance. In collaboration with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), DART has installed electric vehicle charging stations at the Glenn Heights Park & Ride and Illinois Station locations.

“By bringing these electric vehicle charging stations to an area that doesn’t have this service, DART is implementing sustainable technologies across our service area.” explained Nadine Lee, DART president & CEO. “We will continue to work with other agencies, stakeholders, and organizations to find opportunities to bring improvements to our riders and communities.”

The Blink Series 8 Dual Port Level 2 Chargers can charge a typical electric vehicle within 4-8 hours, making it a great option for transit users with electric vehicles to park and charge during the day. The dual charging ports allow two cars to charge simultaneously and are free to use through August 31, 2024.

“With the purchase of electric vehicles on the rise due to consumer preferences, auto industry trends, and potential requirements set by governing bodies – local governments will have to begin to think about how to make their cities EV ready,” said Keith Moore, Glenn Heights interim city manager.

Moore went on to say that DART’s decision to place EV Charging Stations within the DART Park and Ride located in Glenn Heights sets the city ahead of the curve as they can already provide a convenient charging location for residents, which can also result in significant cost savings over time for drivers. He also expressed that he was “delighted that DART chose Glenn Heights as one of the first DART cities to provide these services in.”

The installation of these electric vehicle charging stations was made possible by a $79,472 grant award under the NCTCOG Electric Vehicle Charging Station Call for Projects program using Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) funds.

These first installations will allow DART to better understand usage, benefits, and costs of the program to inform a broader expansion strategy throughout the DART Service Area.