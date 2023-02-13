Counting The Days Until Super Mario Bros. Opens In Theaters

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Calling all 80s kids that grew up playing Super Mario Bros. on their Nintendo, on April 7, the movie we’ve all been waiting for opens in theaters: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” After watching the trailer, and seeing their Super Bowl commercial for Super Mario Bros. plumbing ad, I am psyched for the movie release.

Someone should warn my kids that come April there will be lots of “It’s on like Donkey Kong” and be ready for a ride down “Rainbow Road” references. Heck, I may start spending any free time monopolizing their game console to hone my Mario Kart skills. WAHOO!

From Illumination and Nintendo comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The film will be released in North America on April 7, 2023, and in Japan on April 27, 2023.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Illuminations’s Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

Last night’s Super Bowl commercial below:

While I haven’t seen the official synopsis for the Super Mario Bros. movie yet, based on the trailer, it looks like there may be a showdown between Mario and Donkey Kong. Bowser seems to be set on causing mischief, and Princess Peach will need Mario to save the day.