Dallas Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect In Homicide at 2700 Jefferson Blvd

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide investigation

On Monday, May 9, 2022, at approximately 12:04 am, Dallas Police were dispatched to 2727 W. Jefferson Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Eric Montez, 25, lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.

The preliminary investigation determined the victim and a witness were approached in the parking lot by a Black male, wearing dark pants, a dark long-sleeve shirt, and white tennis shoes. He demanded money. The suspect then shot Montez, took his cell phone and ran southbound from the location.

A composite sketch of the suspect has been completed based on a witness description.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective David Grubbs, #9159, at 214-671-3675 or by email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #081651-2022.

Original Post by DPD:

Crime Stopper Information

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.