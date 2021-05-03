Dallas Police Officer Keeps His Council Seat In Midlothian

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Midlothian City Council Election Results

DESOTO – Dallas Police Officer and Midlothian incumbent Hud Hartson, Place 6 kept his seat Saturday in a race with two opponents who he had faced off with not long ago in a special election for that seat.

Midlothian residents spoke and Hartson came away with 62.87% or 2,647 of the vote to Tiffany Carra’s 1,184 or 28.12% of the vote and Allen Moorman’s 379 or 9% of the vote in Ellis County.

“Campaigning since February 2019 has been a long hard road, but it’s been worth it,” Hartson said at his watch party Saturday night in Midlothian amid claps of congratulations as the unofficial results were tallied. “Midlothian’s citizens have spoken and I’m humbled by the results of this election. Former Midlothian Mayor Maurice Osborn has been by my side all along and I couldn’t have done it without his wisdom. I’m excited to go represent the great city of Midlothian in Place 6. Our city has a lot of big decisions ahead of it and I’m ready to go to work for our citizens.”

Place 5 Councilmember Justin Coffman, incumbent kept his seat in the election with no challengers.

Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno Comments on Election Results

“I would like to begin by congratulating Hud Hartson for retaining his position on City Council Place 6. I also have great respect for his opponents, Tiffany Robinson Carra and Allen Moorman. In addition, I welcome back Justin Coffman who will continue in Place 5. Midlothian is a better place for the service provided by these individuals. I look forward to continuing to work with them all.”

Midlothian Voters Vote “Yes” In Favor Of All Four Bond Propositions

Upwards of 21 percent of Midlothian’s registered voters participated in the 2021 Bond Election and approved all four bond propositions on the ballot, totaling $125.575 million. Midlothian City Council approved the Bond Referendum for the May 1 election after receiving the recommended projects from a citizen planning group. Representing a broad cross-section of the community, the planning group met multiple times from March through November 2020 to analyze community needs, financial data, growth projections, and traffic reports. All meetings were open to the public.

Mayor Reno continued in a statement, “Turning my thoughts to the results of the 2021 Bond Referendum. I have never felt the weight of being Mayor of Midlothian more than I do today. Thankfully, I am joined in service by a dedicated group of councilmembers and a highly competent city staff, all who, I believe, are ready to hit the ground running to implement the bond projects for the benefit of the community.

I am very encouraged by the turnout of voters for this election. It was my hope that citizens’ voices be heard, and with a turnout of upwards of 21 percent of Midlothian’s registered voters, I feel it is safe to say that they will be. Now, it is the responsibility of City Council to ensure that the will of the people be honored. City Council will be working on a schedule for implementation that takes advantage of favorable interest rates for bonds. As explained prior to the election, implementation of the bond projects will occur over the next eight years.

Things to take into consideration are projects for which the most urgent need exists and which projects require the acquisition of land and/or right of way. Coordination with businesses, the school district, and citizens will be required. There will be challenges, no doubt and many decisions to be made. I am confident, however, that all plans will come together expediently to construct within budget, the facilities and roads approved by the voters.

To keep the community appraised of status of the bond projects, the city’s website will be updated on a timely basis to track progress and document milestones. As always, we are committed to transparency and welcome continued community input and involvement.”

70% Voters Approved Road Projects, Highlighting a Need

Receiving 62 percent voter approval is the Public Safety and Police Headquarters, which will be constructed on the property currently occupied by the Police Department; a City Hall and Public Library Complex, to be located in downtown Midlothian, received 57 percent voter approval; a Community Recreation Center, which will be evaluated for two proposed locations, received 54 percent voter approval, and six, high priority road projects received 70 percent voter approval. Each project received considerably more votes than the simple majority needed to pass a bond project.

The election results will be canvassed and made official at the City Council meeting to be held on May 11.

Midlothian ISD Election Results

In the Midlothian ISD race there were three seats on the ballot, incumbent Gary Vineyard was re-elected to Place 2. Eduardo Gonzalez won the Place 3 seat, and Richard Pena won in Place 1.

Gonzalez wrote on Facebook, Thank you EVERYONE for all the support💙 We did it! This was not easy, but definitely worth it. My family drove all across Texas to join us today which made it even more special. At the request of my mom at the end of the night, we had church and Thanked God for all his blessings. I look forward to serving and supporting Midlothian ISD.”“

