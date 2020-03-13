Midlothian Mayor On COVID-19

City of Midlothian On Disaster Declaration

With Governor Abbott issuing a disaster declaration we will be working closely with all those involved to make sure our community is safe. Mayor Reno would like to assure that we will continue to monitor the situation, work with national, state and local health organizations, and respond appropriately. We are working on contingency plans to assure all essential city services will be delivered without interruption. We should be aware of the vulnerability to our community residents that are at risk and act accordingly.

National information is available on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

State information is available on the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

Local Information at Ellis County COVID-19

Save

Comments

comments