Dallas County Reports COVID-19 641 New Cases, 13 Deaths

Dallas County COVID-19 Case Count Goes Up And Down And Up Again

Dallas- Last month Dallas residents reported waiting in line for hours for a COVID-19 test. Some reported waiting at a site only to be turned away when the testing site reached its daily limit. And for those able to get tested many waited 11+ days for their test results. But the past few weeks Dallas officials have been sharing on social media “there’s no line” at COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas County. It seems the demand for testing has declined, but the positivity rate is increasing. Yesterday Dallas County reported the lowest number of new cases since

Today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 641 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 56,428, including 807 confirmed deaths. An additional 109 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,469, including 7 probable deaths from COVID-19.

“The 641 new COVID-19 positive cases represents an increase from yesterday’s much lower total, but we are still seeing a steady decline in new daily cases from our record highs in early to mid-July. We are also reporting 13 deaths, including a man in his 30’s with underlying health conditions. While we have seen some benefit of your commitment to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, the virus remains a serious threat in our county.

Every sacrifice you are making right now is for the greater good. You are continuing to draw on the remarkable strength that surfaced months ago when COVID-19 first came to our county. By remaining committed to doing the things that we know are working, we will come out of this stronger. Use caution when leaving your home and check the doctor recommendations when considering activities for you or anyone in your household. The list is available at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Over 2,833 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 65 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

13 deaths being reported in Dallas County today are:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

