Dallas County Reports a Three-Day Total of 12,698 New Positive COVID-19 Cases

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

COVID-19 Omicron Variant ‘One of the Most Contagious Viruses Measured’

“Today’s numbers are 12,698 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths. This is a three-day total. UT Southwester’s medical model released last week estimated that up to 1250 people would be hospitalized in Dallas County by the end of the month. We are already at more than 1,200 hospitalizations and the new UT Southwestern model released yesterday estimates that hospitalizations will more than double by the end of January, and up to 10,000 cases will be reported per day. Keep in mind, this only includes cases that are processed in our labs and does not include the home test kits, which will become more popular and more utilized as supply increases.

This indicates that this particular strain of COVID is one of the most contagious viruses measured, surpassing all of the known viruses period. This does not mean it’s the most deadly virus, but simply the most contagious. Even with it being less deadly than the Delta strain, the sheer number of people who will get it means that our hospitals will be full, and this will have an impact not only on COVID patients, but everyone in need of a hospital room. For this reason it’s imperative that we get vaccinated if we’re not already, that we get boosted, as most vaccinated people in Dallas County have not yet had their booster.

Boosters are easy to come by. You can find them at Vaccines.gov. It’s also important that we wear a mask indoors when outside our own homes, and avoid crowds when possible. We can’t all do everything, but we can all do something. And your part is to get boosted, wear a mask, and avoid those crowds. Those are the most important things we can do right now, for yourself, your community and your country in this battle against COVID-19.,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

According to data from UTSW approximately 37% of COVID-19 tests in the state of Texas are positive, this is the highest positivity rate to date by far. In just one month, hospitalizations in the state have increased by 222%.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

As of the week ending 1/1/2022, about 77% of Dallas County residents age 12 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including: 96% of residents age 65 years and older; 83% of residents between 40-64 years of age; 74% of residents 25-39 years of age; 63% of residents 18-24 years of age; and 58% of residents 12-17 years of age.

In the cities of Desoto, Farmers Branch, Garland and University Park, greater than 80% of residents 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

About 61.5% of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Week 52 were Dallas County residents who were not fully vaccinated. In Dallas County, 23,950 cases of COVID-19 breakthrough COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated individuals have been confirmed to date, of which 803 (3.4%) were hospitalized and 230 have died due to COVID-19.

Of all Dallas County residents tested for COVID-19 by PCR during the week ending 1/1/2022 (CDC week 52), 41.7% of respiratory specimens tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. For week 52, area hospital labs have continued to report elevated numbers and proportions of respiratory specimens that are positive for other respiratory viruses by molecular tests: parainfluenza (7.63%), rhinovirus/enterovirus (21.99%) and RSV (7.53%)