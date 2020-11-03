Dallas County Reports 719 New Positive COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 3:00 pm November 3, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 719 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. There is a cumulative total of 98,473 confirmed cases (PCR test), including 1,120 confirmed deaths.

There are 121 additional probable cases (antigen test) to report today for a total of 7,155 probable cases including 15 probable deaths. Of the 598 new confirmed cases we are reporting today, 320 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system and all were from October.

The additional death being reported today includes the following:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 43 has increased to 733 — the highest daily average of new cases since July. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 15.4% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 43 (week ending 10/24/20). A provisional total of 693 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 43 – over twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 3 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 10/3/2020).

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Tuesday’s report is attached.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 429 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, November 2. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 361 for the same time period, which represents around 19 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Due to a reporting omission, we believe these numbers are actually higher than reflected. Forecasting from UTSW still shows potential for substantial growth in hospitalizations. Personal choices to follow good public health guidance can help us reduce the spread. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.

Additionally, Table 12 below is from the November 3, 2020 Dallas County Health and Human Services 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary. Table 12 is a summary of confirmed and probable cases and deaths over the past 15 weeks in Dallas County.

“For the seventh week in a row, we’ve seen our average number of daily cases on the CDC weekly report increase, and for the last three weeks it has increased more than 100 per week. It now stands at 733 average daily cases for the week ending October 24, the highest week on record since July. Our positivity rate has risen to 15.4% and our number of positive COVID-19 cases in school-aged children is twice as high as it was three weeks ago. We know what we need to do to curve the spread of this virus, we just need to summon the community resolve to do it. Increasingly we are seeing cases come from home gatherings and it’s very important to wear a mask and engage in social distancing. Avoid gatherings of people outside your home and find other ways to stay close. Together we can flatten the curve, decrease the number of COVID-19 cases, strengthen our economy, and protect our residents, schools, and businesses,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

· Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

· Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

· Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

