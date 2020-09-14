Dallas County Reports 340 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Dallas County Continues Receiving Old COVID-19 Cases From State

DALLAS — As of 2:00 pm September 14, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 440 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 75,648 including 976 confirmed deaths.

An additional 22 new probable cases with positive antigen test results were reported in Dallas County since yesterday, bringing the total probable cases in Dallas County to 3,615, including 11 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Of the 440 new cases we are reporting today, 308 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system, and 100 were from older months. Please see a provisional breakdown below of these newly reported cases by date of collection:

Month # of positive patients June 1 July 43 August 56 September 208

The additional 3 deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 36 was 243, slightly decreased from the previous CDC week 35’s daily average of 295. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high with 10.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 36.

A provisional total of 104 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 36 (week ending 9/5/2020), a decline from the previous week for this age group. Over the past 2 weeks, 33 cases of COVID-19 have been reported associated with multiple youth hockey teams in the DFW area, including 5 coaches. One 29-year old hockey coach was reported to have had COVID-19 at the time of his death last week in an adjacent county.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Today we report an additional 340 new cases of COVID-19. We also have 100 cases from previous months from the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system. It continues to be important with schools opening and businesses getting back on better footing for everyone to wear a mask and maintain six-foot distancing when outside their home, use frequent hand-washing, avoid unnecessary crowds, and avoid any indoor setting where people cannot wear a mask one hundred percent of the time.

With the weather getting cooler, I encourage people who frequent an establishment where you are eating to choose take-out, delivery, or patio dining. For visitors to you home, it is best to be masked, and outdoor gatherings are preferable to indoor gatherings,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

