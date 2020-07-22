Dallas County Reports 30 New COVID-19 Deaths

New COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County Drop Below 500

Dallas- Yesterday, Dallas saw the number of new COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 for the first time in over two weeks. Today, the number of new cases declined even more with only 413 new COVID-19 cases. However, with the good comes the bad, and today is the deadliest day to date with 30 deaths being reported.

This brings the total case count in Dallas County to 43,439, including 567 deaths.

The additional 30 deaths being reported today include:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50's who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

. A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60's who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60's who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice care.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70's who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

Is This Decline A Trend Or An Anomaly?

“Today we see a record for deaths reported in one day but also a very good number on the number of positive cases reported. It’s too early to say if this is the beginning of a trend or some anomaly but we were expecting good results from mask compliance after most persons visiting businesses and around others outside their home have been wearing their mask. The wearing of masks is the single most effective tool to prevent the spread of coronavirus when people congregate outside their homes and increase the risk of spread.

You should continue to avoid any business where 100 percent mask wearing is not enforced or possible such as in-restaurant dining, youth sports, community pools, high-intensity workout classes, gyms, cigar bars, day camps, arcades, movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, concert venues, sporting arenas, group weddings or other large events or any other venue where there are high-touch surfaces and masks cannot be worn at all times.

Additionally, daycare should be limited to essential workers only as we are seeing an increase in the spread to young people. We can and will get through this and come out stronger on the other side but it takes all of us making smart personal responsibility choices, wearing a mask outside of our home, and avoiding any unnecessary contact. You should only be going out for necessities and exercise during this time of high spread,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

· Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

· Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

· Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

