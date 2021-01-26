Dallas County Reports 1,858 COVID-19 Cases and 22 Deaths

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County Are Starting To Decline

DALLAS — As of 12:00 pm January 26, 2021 Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,858 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,497 confirmed cases and 361 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 221,012 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 29,364 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 2,052 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and 21,574 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. With the additional allotment from the State of Texas for Week 7, there are almost 6,300 doses remaining for the week.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in an area hospital ED.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. She expired in the facility.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cockrell Hill. He expired in an area ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in a hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Sunnyvale. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 2 was 1,814, which is a rate of 68.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 25.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/16/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 8,810 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 716 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 10 students, and subsequent additional SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 13 household members of these students and staff. One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak.

There were 1,133 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, January 25. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 453 for the same time-period, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

While we have seen a slight decrease in the numbers, forecasting for Dallas County actually predicts potential increases. Updated UTSW modeling predicts hospitalization could reach 1,600 by February 5, with cases remaining high at 2,700/day by the same date. ICU capacity remains heavily strained and hospital are still operating under surge planning. It is as important now as ever to follow public health guidance regarding masking, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.

“Today we report 1,858 new COVID cases and 22 deaths, ranging in ages from a man in his 40’s to individuals in their 90’s. Medical experts continue to predict that January and February will be challenging months for COVID but I continue to hope we’ll turn the corner soon as vaccine production ramps up and is more accessible to our community. Yesterday, we vaccinated over 2,700 individuals at our Fair Park location and have about 6,300 doses remaining for the week. We are also providing some second doses this week for 1A individuals that were vaccinated at our DCHHS Stemmons location about a month ago,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Comments

comments