Dallas County Reports 1,303 New COVID-19 Cases and 30 Deaths

DALLAS — As of 3:00 pm February 9, 2021 Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,303 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,187 confirmed cases and 116 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 236,925 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 32,640 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 2,482 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and 40,009 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. As of this morning, DCHHS has over 3,000 first doses remaining for this week’s operations.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A pregnant woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Irving and had recent reinfection with COVID-19 after initial recovery over 6 months earlier. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was an inmate of a correctional facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired at home.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired in an area hospital ED.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Sachse. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in a facility.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired at home.

A man in his 100’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 100’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility.

A man in his 100’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 4 was 1,362, which is a rate of 51.7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 24.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 4 (week ending 1/30/21).

School & Long Term Facility Outbreaks

During the month of January, there were 9,231 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 755 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. A total of 420 children in Dallas County under 18 years of age have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, including 32 patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C). Over 80% of reported MIS-C cases in Dallas have occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black.

There are currently 102 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 3,979 residents and 2,242 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 858 have been hospitalized and 487 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Seventeen outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days. A cumulative total of 383 residents and 190 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

UTSW Modeling Shows Hospitalizations Decreasing

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators as part of determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. There were 772 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Monday, February 8. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 419 for the same time period, which represents around 20 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Updated modeling from UTSW shows hospitalizations between 420-720 by February 19. While we are encouraged by these decreases, COVID hospitalizations are still having a substantial impact on our health care systems. With increasing concern from the variants and possible spread if people chose to gather for the Super Bowl or other non-essential activities now is not the time to let up. Please continue masking, distancing, and other protective measures, these remain critically important even if you have received COVID-19 vaccination.

“Today we report another 1,303 new COVID cases and an additional 30 deaths. Unfortunately, one of those deaths was of a young pregnant woman in her 20’s and another was of a woman in her 30’s who had recovered from COVID over six months ago, only to be recently reinfected with the virus.

We know this will continue to be a tough month in Dallas County as we mourn our fellow residents who have lost their lives to this virus. Our actions and sacrifices today can and will make a difference, not only in the cases we’ll see a few weeks from now, but in the hospitalizations and deaths that usually follow about a month later. If we make smart decisions, wear our mask, wash our hands, keep six feet of distance and avoid crowds, hopefully all these numbers will continue to decrease,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

