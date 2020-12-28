Dallas County Reports 1,243 New COVID Cases, 15 Deaths

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 1,243 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,142 confirmed cases and 101 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 167,900 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 20,223 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,580 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Fifteen additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility the City of Desoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“Today we add 1,243 cases and announce 15 more deaths in the battle against COVID. We began the day with 27 available adult ICU rooms in all of Dallas County hospitals. UT Southwestern projects that our hospital numbers will be somewhere between our current level and up to 1,500 COVID cases in the hospitals on January 5. If we get to the highest end of this number, we will run through ICU beds and be forced to have less than optimum care.

To help our healthcare heroes help you, please make smart decisions and follow doctors’ advice this New Year’s season. Wear your mask when around people you don’t live with and avoid crowds and get-togethers. We must all think of ways to celebrate the New Year that are safe, not just for us, but for those who will inevitably catch the virus from the people who contract it this New Year’s. It may not be you, but your grandmother or someone else’s grandmother who pays a heavy toll for your decision to have a traditional New Year’s celebration. Please help make the small sacrifice of patriotism to keep our community and our country strong until everyone who wants the vaccine can get it and it can have its opportunity to protect them from the virus,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

