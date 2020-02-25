Dallas County Novel Coronavirus Update

No Confirmed Cases of Novel Coronavirus In Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Texas Department of State and Health Services (DSHS), local governments, and health care providers across Dallas County to prepare for and respond to the evolving novel coronavirus situation.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Diseases from coronaviruses typically cause mild to moderate illness, like the common cold. Some, like the SARS or MERS viruses, have caused more severe illness. The current novel coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, is still primarily impacting areas within China, but there have been confirmed cases in other countries including the United States. Most U.S. cases are associated with repatriation efforts to return individuals from areas abroad with high rates of COVID-19 — these cases were expected, identified, well-controlled, and do not pose a threat to the public.

As of February 24, 2020, there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Dallas County and the health risk to the general public remains low. DCHHS is working closely with regional partners to prevent the spread of coronavirus to Dallas County, including public health monitoring of travelers screened at international airports, outreach and educational efforts to local hospitals and health care providers, educational institutions, and many other local partners.

DCHHS will continue to provide updates and work with local healthcare providers to monitor this novel coronavirus. Dallas County residents, students, workers, and visitors should continue to engage in their regular activities. Remember to practice good personal hygiene as this is the height of flu season across the County.

The following preventive measures should be taken to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home when you are sick.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).

Please visit the DCHHS Novel Coronavirus webpage for FAQs and other resources that can be shared with members of the community: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php. These resources include information for schools, health care providers, businesses, and several other helpful documents.

Additionally, the Texas Department of State Health Services has established a hotline. This hotline serves as an additional resource for any questions about novel coronavirus:

DSHS COVID-19 Call Center: 1-877-570-9779

Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday – Friday

Thank you for being an engaged partner and please feel free to share the resources listed above.

