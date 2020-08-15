Dallas County Has 4th Deadliest Week With 73 COVID-19 Deaths

Weekly Average of New COVID-19 Cases Higher Than Last Week

DALLAS — Today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 754 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 58,067, including 824 confirmed deaths. An additional 10 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,515, including 7 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The additional 8 deaths being reported today are the following:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Over 2,925 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Self Isolate Until You Receive Your Test Results

“Today ends a week for which the average number of daily COVID-19 cases was 605, up from last week, for which the average number was 463. This week we had 73 deaths, for our fourth deadliest week thus far.

It is important that if you’ve experienced symptoms and had a COVID-19 test that you self-isolate until you get your results back and that you mask around your family members and avoid them until you know your status. It continues to be important that all of us wear our masks whenever we are outside of our homes and around other people and maintain a six-foot distance; as a mask is not a substitute for distancing, you need to do both.

Frequent handwashing and avoiding unnecessary trips are also very important in order to curve the spread of COVID-19. And everyone should avoid any activities where a mask cannot be worn 100% of the time outside your home. It’s up to all of us to get the number of COVID-19 transmission down, so fewer people get sick, more businesses stay open, and our children can get back to school.

We are at the hottest part of the summer, and this is a tough summer for all of us. But my hope is that all of you find laughter and happiness this weekend and as often as possible. We need everyone to stay focused on being COVID-safe and the best way to do that is to practice good self-care and find things that make you laugh,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

