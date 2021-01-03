Dallas County COVID Update 2,842 Cases, 23 Deaths

11 Dallas County COVID-19 Residents Found Dead At Home

DALLAS — As of 2:00 pm January 2, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 2,842 positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 2,312 confirmed cases and 530 probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 174,477 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 21,683 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,651 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

“Today we record 2,842 new cases from COVID, over 300 more cases than our previous high. Additionally we report 23 deaths, 11 of which are people who were found in their home and one of whom was a person found in a park. These deaths are spread over several weeks as the autopsies and other prerequisites for their investigation and announcement took time to complete. The high number of cases in consistent with the UT Southwestern model that we will see increased numbers of cases and hospitalizations in early January.

Our actions today will determine where the numbers are two weeks from now and so it is imperative that at this time of unprecedented high spread, we continue to wear our mask and make the smart decision to follow the advice of the CDC and the local doctors. The key request from the medical community is that we avoid crowds and forgo get-togethers at this time of high spread.

January and perhaps February will likely be our highest months of hospitalizations. We need everyone’s help to keep the numbers as manageable as possible to ensure that there is adequate medical care for everyone who needs it for any condition, not just COVID. I hope you and your family had a happy and safe New Year’s and I’m hopeful that 2021 will be a much better year for all of us. Let’s all work to make that true,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Twenty three additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired in a park.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the city of Duncanville. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Sunnyvale. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Duncanville. She has been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of DeSoto. He was critically ill at an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was critically ill at an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found deceased at home.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Irving. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

24% Of Emergency Room Visits Have COVID Symptoms

There were 988 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Friday, January 1. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 465 for the same time period, which represents around 24 percent of all emergency department visits in the county. Hospital numbers remain near record highs in the county and continue to rise regionally. It is not unusual to see delays in accessing care over holiday weekends and then increasing demand the following week. We remain concerned about further increases in the following weeks due to holiday gatherings.

If you gathered over the holiday, especially in a crowded indoor setting, even with no known COVID exposure, please take all precautions to reduce spread by staying home, masking if you must leave for essential activities, monitoring for symptoms, getting tested, and especially staying away from vulnerable or elderly family members and friends until you are certain you do not have COVID.

