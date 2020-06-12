Dallas County COVID-19 Cases & Hospitalizations Are Up

Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Set A New Record, 328 New Cases

DALLAS — Dallas County reports 328 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 13,585, including 280 deaths.

The additional 3 deaths being reported today include:

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 280 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. While our average number of COVID-19 cases in a hospital or acute care setting had been between 300-350 for a number of weeks as reported, we remain over 370 for a second day in a row according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Additionally, the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Thursday, June 11th, is at 498, representing around 23 percent of all visits.

“Today’s numbers continue a trend of more positive COVID-19 tests than ever before, which we’ve seen for each of the last four days. It should be remembered, that part of this could be due to increased testing. The more concerning number is the increase that we’re seeing in hospitalizations for COVID-19. We are at our highest numbers for the region and for Dallas County again today. All of this reinforces the need to go to www.DallasCountyCOVID.org and download the color-coded chart for doctors’ guidelines as to what activities are safe and how to perform them. Also, new to the website later today will be guidelines for high-risk individuals and their caretakers. Please avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing when out, wear a cloth face covering to protect yourself and others, and use good hygiene.

We have free walk-up test sites at the Inspired Vision Compassion Center in Pleasant Grove and Red Bird Mall and we continue to have free drive-thru testing sites at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House. For protesters who did not avail themselves to the protester walk-up testing at the AAC for the last two days, that walk-up testing site is now over but you may still use the walk-up testing or the drive-thru testing at the four sites previously mentioned. Please tell a nurse that you’ve been involved in a protest and this will qualify you for a confidential test for COVID-19. Knowing your status is the best way to protect yourself, your family, your fellow protesters and the community. For all who are seeking testing, testing does not count against the public charge rule and your health information is private healthcare information protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA). It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

