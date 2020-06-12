Duncanville Police Seek Help in Identifying Murder Suspects

Duncanville, TX — June 11, 2020

On May 20, 2020 at approximately 1:40 am Duncanville Officers were dispatched to the Center Ridge Apartment Complex located at 700 W. Center Street to investigate a shooting with injuries. Officers arrived at the location and located an individual laying on the ground by the main office and began to administer first aid until medics arrived. The victim who was later identified as Malcolm Bernard Kidd B/M 40 years of age, was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he later died.

It is believed the suspects fled the location in a light colored 4 door sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra, east on Center Street. The vehicle license plate is attached to the rear bumper not the trunk. The suspects were described as three (3) black males and a black female.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Armstrong at 972-707-3836. If you have any information about this case, you may also report tips using this link, www.ntcc.crimestoppersweb.com or call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 and may remain anonymous.

