Dallas College Set To Train South Dallas Workforce with New Facility in Shops at RedBird Development

DALLAS – Dallas College will celebrate the official opening of its Workforce Center at RedBird with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 8. The facility, occupying approximately 53,000 square feet, will deliver training in information technology, health care, manufacturing, logistics, customer care and more. Immediately following the ribbon cutting, guests may tour the facility and watch demonstrations of robotics technology, forklift simulation as well as high-tech allied health training equipment.

“One of Dallas College’s strategic priorities is to impact income disparity throughout our community. Located in the heart of south Dallas, the center will allow us, and our partners, to provide educational opportunities that lead to high-demand jobs for a population that has been historically underserved,” said Gloria Smith, Dallas College vice provost of workforce education.

Open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the facility will meet students where they are by providing both a convenient location and basic college transition courses like high school equivalency, English as a second language, financial literacy and job readiness. Students will be connected to success coaches and wraparound services to support food and housing security, mental health, transportation and child care.

“We know that the educational landscape has become increasingly competitive, and it is our responsibility to ensure our students and community have the knowledge and resources necessary to succeed,” said Dr. Justin Lonon, Dallas College chancellor. “Our Workforce Center at RedBird does just that and we are thrilled to introduce this educational hub at such a critical time.”

Through grants and alliances with local partners, Dallas College hopes to offer emergency funding directly to students and grow the center’s programming options. The college has committed over $5 million to the startup and annual operation of the project. In early November, Dallas College received a $300,000 anonymous donation to support the center’s technology infrastructure. Other partners and donors include Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, city of Dallas, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Vari and Google.

Programs offered in the center will evolve and adapt to meet industry needs as identified through Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas. Health care assistants, forklift operators, customer care agents, accounting professionals and industrial maintenance mechanics are among the initial career paths the center will fuel. Students will use state-of-the-art virtual equipment to train for careers in commercial driving and heavy equipment operation.

The Workforce Center is located at The Shops at RedBird (formerly Red Bird Mall). The mixed-use development features office, medical, retail and educational facilities, including Parkland Hospital, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Children’s Health, Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas and the Dallas Entrepreneur Center, in addition to retail shops.