COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination Sites In District 110

From the office of State Representative Toni Rose:
With the sharp uptick in COVID-19 illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths, please be sure to wear your mask and avoid exposure as much as possible. Below you’ll find a list of COVID testing and vaccination sites in or near Texas House District 110.
If you need any assistance, please do not hesitate to call my office at (214) 371-3300.
Balch Springs Locations
1. Curative
12400 Elam Rd
Balch Springs, TX 75180
(888) 702-9042
Covid Testing Only
2. CVS
11820 Elam Rd
Balch Springs, TX 75180
(972) 286-3530
Covid Testing & Vaccinations
3. FastMed Urgent Care
12127 Lake June Rd B
Balch Springs, TX 75180
(469) 872-5393
Covid Testing Only
Pleasant Grove Locations
1. CVS
1235 Buckner Blvd
Dallas, TX 75217
(214) 391-2195
Covid Testing & Vaccinations
2. Parkland Southeast Dallas Health Center
9202 Elam Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
(214) 266-1600
Covid Testing & Vaccinations
3. Pleasant Grove – Md Kids Pediatrics
1401 S Buckner Blvd #139
Dallas, TX 75217
(469) 488-4400
Covid Testing & Vaccinations
4. Walgreens
10152 Lake June Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
(469) 341-3900
Covid Testing & Vaccinations
5. Walgreens
2060 Buckner Blvd
Dallas, TX 75217
(214) 398-8754
Covid Testing & Vaccinations
6. Walmart Neighborhood Market
2827 Buckner Blvd
Dallas, TX 75227
(214) 775-0787
Covid Vaccinations Only
Cedar Crest and Oak Cliff Locations
1. Good Street Baptist Church
3110 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
(214) 375-4266
Covid Testing Only
2. Cash Saver Pharmacy
2130 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
(214) 374-3559
Covid Vaccinations Only
3. CVS
5050 S Lancaster Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
(214) 375-8924
Covid Testing & Vaccinations
4. Dallas VA Medical Center
4500 S Lancaster Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
(214) 742-8387
Covid Testing Only
5. Dallas VA Clinic
4900 S Lancaster Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
(214) 742-8387
Covid Testing Only
6. Marsalis Avenue Church of Christ
2431 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75216
(214) 941-2531
Covid Vaccinations Only (please call)
7. St. James Catholic Church
1002 E Saner Ave
Dallas, TX 75216
(214) 371-9209
Covid Testing Only
8. Walgreens
3211 S Lancaster Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
(214) 371-1891
Covid Testing & Vaccinations
9. Walgreens
5101 S Lancaster Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
(214) 375-7103
Covid Testing & Vaccinations