COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination Sites In District 110

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

From the office of State Representative Toni Rose:

With the sharp uptick in COVID-19 illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths, please be sure to wear your mask and avoid exposure as much as possible. Below you’ll find a list of COVID testing and vaccination sites in or near Texas House District 110.

If you need any assistance, please do not hesitate to call my office at (214) 371-3300.

Balch Springs Locations

1. Curative

12400 Elam Rd

Balch Springs, TX 75180

(888) 702-9042

Covid Testing Only

2. CVS

11820 Elam Rd

Balch Springs, TX 75180

(972) 286-3530

Covid Testing & Vaccinations

3. FastMed Urgent Care

12127 Lake June Rd B

Balch Springs, TX 75180

(469) 872-5393

Covid Testing Only

Pleasant Grove Locations

1. CVS

1235 Buckner Blvd

Dallas, TX 75217

(214) 391-2195

Covid Testing & Vaccinations

2. Parkland Southeast Dallas Health Center

9202 Elam Rd

Dallas, TX 75217

(214) 266-1600

Covid Testing & Vaccinations

3. Pleasant Grove – Md Kids Pediatrics

1401 S Buckner Blvd #139

Dallas, TX 75217

(469) 488-4400

Covid Testing & Vaccinations

4. Walgreens

10152 Lake June Rd

Dallas, TX 75217

(469) 341-3900

Covid Testing & Vaccinations

5. Walgreens

2060 Buckner Blvd

Dallas, TX 75217

(214) 398-8754

Covid Testing & Vaccinations

6. Walmart Neighborhood Market

2827 Buckner Blvd

Dallas, TX 75227

(214) 775-0787

Covid Vaccinations Only

Cedar Crest and Oak Cliff Locations

1. Good Street Baptist Church

3110 Bonnie View Rd

Dallas, TX 75216

(214) 375-4266

Covid Testing Only

2. Cash Saver Pharmacy

2130 E Ledbetter Dr

Dallas, TX 75241

(214) 374-3559

Covid Vaccinations Only

3. CVS

5050 S Lancaster Rd

Dallas, TX 75216

(214) 375-8924

Covid Testing & Vaccinations

4. Dallas VA Medical Center

4500 S Lancaster Rd

Dallas, TX 75216

(214) 742-8387

Covid Testing Only

5. Dallas VA Clinic

4900 S Lancaster Rd

Dallas, TX 75216

(214) 742-8387

Covid Testing Only

6. Marsalis Avenue Church of Christ

2431 S Marsalis Ave

Dallas, TX 75216

(214) 941-2531

Covid Vaccinations Only (please call)

7. St. James Catholic Church

1002 E Saner Ave

Dallas, TX 75216

(214) 371-9209

Covid Testing Only

8. Walgreens

3211 S Lancaster Rd

Dallas, TX 75216

(214) 371-1891

Covid Testing & Vaccinations

9. Walgreens

5101 S Lancaster Rd

Dallas, TX 75241

(214) 375-7103

Covid Testing & Vaccinations