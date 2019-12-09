Methodist Health Names New CEO

Dallas — Veteran healthcare executive Jim Scoggin has been named chief executive officer of Dallas-based Methodist Health System.

In announcing its decision, the board of directors recognizes his expertise developed over a 34-year career dedicated to excellence in healthcare, which will enrich the mission of Methodist both now and in the future.

Scoggin succeeds retiring CEO Stephen Mansfield

Scoggin was named Interim CEO in April 2019 and succeeds Stephen Mansfield, who retired earlier this year after leading Methodist for 13 years.

Scoggin started his healthcare career in 1980 with Humana where he held several positions including hospital chief financial officer and chief operating officer. In 1987, he joined Methodist Hospital in San Antonio as COO. When Methodist Healthcare System in San Antonio was formed in 1995, Scoggin was appointed chief executive officer of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio and later assumed responsibility for two additional hospitals. In 2000, Scoggin became executive vice-president of the Methodist Healthcare System in San Antonio. After six years in that role, he was appointed president of the North Texas Division of HCA, a position he held until his retirement in late 2013.

“Jim has a unique gift for building authentic relationships which in a very short time has made an invaluable contribution to the mission, culture, and values that distinguish Methodist,” says Julie Yarbrough, chair of the board of directors of Methodist Health System.

When asked about his appointment as CEO of Methodist, Scoggin said, “It is an honor and privilege to have this opportunity to serve Methodist Health System and work to grow and enhance its mission and 92-year legacy of service.”

Methodist Health System raised its final beam on Methodist Midlothian Medical Center on July 25. The facility is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020, located west of U.S. 287 near the Midlothian ISD multi-purpose stadium. The 44-bed, five story acute care hospital will employ approximately 300 people.

