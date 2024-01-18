Costa Rica National Team to Compete at the 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS, TX (Thursday, Jan. 18) – Dallas Cup, the oldest and most prestigious international youth soccer tournament in North America, is pleased to announce the participation of the Costa Rica National Team in the 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola. The Ticos are set to compete in the U19 Gordon Jago Super Group and the Boys Under 16 divisions.

The 2024 Dallas Cup marks the third Super Group appearance for the Costa Rica National Team, having previously competed in the elite bracket in 1997 and 2004. In 2014, they participated in the Boys Under-19 division, clinching victory and the “Boot & Ball” championship trophy, but now have their eyes set on the coveted Super Group title.

Historically, youth national teams leverage the competitive strength of the Dallas Cup to prepare for the upcoming qualifying stages of the U-20 FIFA World Cup, set to take place in 2025 in Chile. Over the years, the Super Group has seen representation from national teams such as the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, Canada, El Salvador, and Japan. Notably, the Panama National Team stands as the only national team to have won the Super Group championship trophy, accomplishing this feat in 2022.

Costa Rica and Dallas Cup share a longstanding connection, with the country sending over 70 teams to the tournament throughout its history. This bond was evident at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Costa Rica’s roster included a robust 10 Dallas Cup alumni, featuring players like Keylor Navas, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, and Joel Campbell.

The Costa Rica National Team is the sixth team announced for the 2024 Gordon Jago Super Group, joining defending champs FC Midtjylland, Premier League side Liverpool FC, Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, and the Brazilian duo of Sao Paulo FC and Botafogo in the elite bracket. In total, 12 elite teams from top pro clubs and national federations around the world will vie for the iconic Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophy.

Dallas Cup is pleased to announce that the Costa Rica National Team will also be represented in the Boys Under 16 age division. As customary at the Dallas Cup, teams participating in all age groups will have the opportunity to play against international teams, elite clubs from different parts of the United States, and our talented, local North Texas clubs during the tournament.

The 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola (Boys U12-U19) will be played March 24 through March 31 as the tournament celebrates an important milestone with its 45th anniversary. The boys’ tournament will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational (Girls U15-U19) which runs March 23 through March 29.

Fans and teams alike can learn more about the tournament by visiting www.DallasCup.org or following us on social media @dallascup.