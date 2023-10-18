Cornyn: Dallas-Fort Worth to Receive $2M to Support Law Enforcement

Facebook

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today that four cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex were awarded federal grants totaling $2,013,925 from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program to purchase law enforcement equipment and improve public safety. The City of Fort Worth will also use its funding to contract mental health services in Tarrant County to answer police calls from the mentally ill and direct them to the appropriate mental health resources. Sen. Cornyn has long supported this grant program and has urged the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies to fully fund it during the appropriations process.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.”

Recipient Award Amount City of Dallas $1,267,929 City of Fort Worth $598,089 City of Plano $76,292 City of Denton $71,615

TOTAL $2,013,925

