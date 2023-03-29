Facebook

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS REQUEST FOR BID (BEST VALUE)

STREET SWEEPING RFB 23-0015

The City of Duncanville, TX is soliciting sealed, best value bids from qualified contractors for Street Sweeping Services. Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. and publicly opened at 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at City Hall.

The RFB package is available only online at:

https://www.publicpurchase.com/gems/duncanville,tx/buyer/public/home and there is no fee for accessing or participating in the bidding process.

Chief Procurement Officer

purchasing@duncanville.com