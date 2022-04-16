Facebook

CITY OF CEDAR HILL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and locations stated in this notice:

Case No. CUP-431-2022 – An application for a Conditional Use Permit for a “banquet facility” on property zoned “LR” (Local Retail District), generally located on the northwest side of J. Elmer Weaver Freeway (Highway 67), south of Wintergreen Road with the approximate address being 1435 North J. Elmer Weaver Freeway, Suite 200.

Applicant: Sonja Texada and Kesha Jemerson, Blocque 6

Property Owner: DFW Oracle Ventures Two, LLC

Case No. PD-SP-436-2022 – An application for a Planned Development-Site Plan on property zoned Planned Development District No. 2022-749 [Broadmoor Village] on approximately 14.232 acres generally located between South Joe Wilson Road and South Waterford Oaks Drive, south of East Belt Line Road with the approximate address being 2005 South Joe Wilson Road.

Representative: Ryan Hartman, Spiars Engineering, Inc.

Applicant: Cody Bailey, Ashton Woods, Starlight Homes Texas, LLC

Property Owner: Starlight Homes Texas, LLC

PUBLIC HEARING – PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

May 3, 2022

6:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

PUBLIC HEARING – CITY COUNCIL

May 24, 2022

7:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Zoning Board of Adjustments for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following applications on the date, time, and location stated in this notice:

Case No. APPL-434-2022 – An application for a variance to the rear yard requirement on property zoned “PD” (Planned Development District) 84-698 legally described as Lot 8, Block 4 of the Sweetbriar at High Pointe Phase 3A

Addition, generally located on the east side of East Miller Drive, at the east terminus of Beard Drive with the approximate address being 1332 East Miller Drive.

Applicants/Property Owners: Edward B. & Kay Morgan Miller

Case No. APPL-437-2022 – An application for a variance to the rear yard requirement on property zoned “SF-8.5” (Single-Family Residential District – minimum 8,500-square-foot lots) legally described as Lot 3, Block A of the Hidden Lakes Parkerville Holdings Addition, generally located on the east side of South Highland Drive, south of East Parkerville Road with the approximate address being 811 South Highland Drive.

Representative: Robert Jordan, Cool River Hardscapes

Applicants/Property Owners: Ronald and Cecelia Rutherford

PUBLIC HEARING ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS

May 3, 2022

1:00 PM

T.W. “Turk” Cannady Cedar Hill Rm.

285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 972-291-5100, ext. 1080.

CH – Kalsnes 4-17