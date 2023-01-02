Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

RED OAK 7 PHASE I

SANITARY SEWER INTERCEPTOR

PW18-0015

CITY OF CEDAR HILL

Sealed bids for furnishing all necessary materials, machinery, equipment, project supervision, and performing all work required for the construction of the RED OAK 7 PHASE 1 SANITARY SEWER INTERCEPTOR PW18-0015, will be received by the City of Cedar Hill until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 (the “DEADLINE”). All bids must be addressed and delivered to Greg Pervis, Purchasing Agent, Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, on or before the DEADLINE. The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read at the front door of Cedar Hill Government Center immediately after the DEADLINE. SOCIAL DISTANCING COMPLIANCE WILL BE REQUIRED AT TIME OF BID OPENING AND READING.

All questions regarding the construction plans and BIDDING DOCUMENTS shall be submitted in writing and addressed to Steve Schell, City of Cedar Hill, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, Steve.schell@cedarhilltx.com and copied to purchasing@cedarhilltx.com .

Approximate quantities of major items for this project include: 2,340 LF 12” dia. PVC and 1,800 LF 8” dia. PVC sanitary sewer and other items required to complete the project.

All BIDDERs are encouraged to participate in the pre-bid teleconference meeting that will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Zoom video Communications:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83128509189?pwd=YXdPQmJvWXZoTDJHKzFxclU0TWlUUT09

Meeting ID: 831 2850 9189, Passcode: 342970. (OR by phone only Dial by your location +1 346 248 7799 using the same meeting ID and password)

Proposals shall be accompanied by a cashier’s or certified check upon a national or state bank, or savings and loan in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the total maximum bid price, payable without recourse to the City of Cedar Hill (herein the “OWNER”), or a bid bond in the same amount from a reliable surety company, as a guarantee that the BIDDER will enter into a contract and execute performance bond and payment bond within ten (10) business days after notice of award of contract to the Contractor. The notice of award of contract will be given by the OWNER within ninety (90) calendar days following the opening of bids.

The successful BIDDER must furnish a performance bond upon the form provided in the amount of 100 percent of the contract price and a material and labor payment bond upon the form provided in the amount of 100 percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety, or other surety or sureties acceptable to the OWNER. Reference the Project Specifications and Forms of Contract and Bonds for Additional requirements.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the OWNER may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

Plans, specifications and BIDDING DOCUMENTS may be obtained electronically from the following online bid rooms: CivCast, DemandStar or Public Purchase.

CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS

By s/ Stephen Mason

Stephen Mason, Mayor