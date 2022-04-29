Chicken N Pickle Is Bringing Pickleball To Grapevine

Facebook

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (April 28, 2022) – Grand Prairie residents will tell you they love having a Chicken N Pickle in their city. Pickleball is a hot sport and the indoor/outdoor venue is the perfect spot for gathering with friends. On Wednesday, the newest DFW location of Chicken N Pickle, broke ground in Grapevine at Delaney Vineyards, 4600 Merlot Avenue.

Chicken N Pickle, a unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex featuring a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar with pickleball courts and a variety of yard games.

Located eight miles west of DFW Airport, Delaney Vineyards is a historic 8,000-square-foot winery reminiscent of an 18th century French chateau nestled among the grapevines. It marks the eighth location of Chicken N Pickle, which started in Kansas City and has since expanded across the country.

Chicken N Pickle Grapevine will be equipped with bars, pavilions, multiple dining areas on the main floor and a rooftop dining experience, along with outdoor tables for guests to enjoy. The main dining area will be spacious enough for corporate and social events, from lunch meetings to large rehearsal dinners and teambuilding events. The venue will feature several indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, shuffleboard and Bocce ball courts, and a variety of lawn games.

Using responsibly raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken, the menu includes delicious wood-fired chicken dishes available in four different seasonings along with pork and beef sandwiches, salads and protein bowls, hand-cut fries, tots and more. Partnerships with local farmers and breweries ensure that regional favorites will appear daily on the menu.

At Wednesday’s groundbreaking, representatives from Chicken N Pickle, Grapevine Chamber of Commerce and the City of Grapevine were in attendance, as well as invited guests. Mayor William D. Tate said it was a pleasure to welcome the unique entertainment venue to the area.

“Grapevine has a well-earned reputation as a leisure and entertainment hub. Our diverse market includes DFW Airport, excellent schools, award-winning festivals, numerous resorts and hotels, a beautiful 60-mile lake and an extensive hiking trail system,” he said at the event. “Chicken N Pickle will be an exciting, perfect addition to the City of Grapevine. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, and we’re elated to have Chicken N Pickle in this very prominent and beautiful location. The pickleball courts, yard games and

locally-sourced food will foster an environment of memory making by all ages for many years to come.”

ABOUT GRAPEVINE, TEXAS

From shopping to dining, wineries, museums, nightlife, spas and outdoor adventures, you can plan a trip for the whole family in Grapevine, Texas—centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth. Step back in time on Historic Downtown Main Street and visit more than 80 charming shops, wineries, restaurants and artisans. Unwind at one of the many award-winning winery tasting rooms, and rest easy at one of the city’s exceptional hotels, like Gaylord Texas Resort & Convention Center or Great Wolf Lodge, which features an indoor water park. Take advantage of recreation on Lake Grapevine as well as over nine miles of wilderness and biking trails. Hop aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad or experience late 19th century farm life at historic Nash Farm. Whether you enjoy indoor or outdoor activities, Grapevine has something for everyone. For more information, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com