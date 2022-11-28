Chick-fil-A Announces New Mansfield Restaurant, Opening Dec. 1

Facebook

Restaurant Brings Approximately 100 Full- and Part-Time Jobs to Community, Honors 100 Local Heroes with Free Chick-fil-A Meals for a Year

MANSFIELD, Texas (Nov. 28, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Mansfield community on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Brad Breedlove as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd.

Located at 1570 E. Debbie Lane, Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd can place an order for pickup or dine-in on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One® tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards.

The Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd restaurant joins more than 135 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Locally Owned and Operated

As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A Owner/Operators proudly reside in the communities in which they serve.

In Mansfield, Breedlove will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time Team Members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

Breedlove is a native of Plano, Texas, and began his career with Chick-fil-A in 2012 shortly after graduating from Texas A&M University. Breedlove served as a Team Member at Chick-fil-A The Woodlands at College Park and later became the restaurant’s supervisor. Looking to grow as a leader, Breedlove participated in the Chick-fil-A Leadership Development Program, where he served as a grand opening supervisor and interim manager for various Chick-fil-A locations across the country. In 2019, Breedlove was selected as the Operator for Chick-fil-A The Parks at Arlington; now, he is excited to move a little closer to home, alongside his wife Cara and their two daughters, and open the doors at Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd.

“I am eager to plant roots in Mansfield and get to know my Team Members,” Breedlove said. “I hope to make the community stronger by building relationships and a business that will leave a positive impact on each guest we meet.”

Caring for the Mansfield Community

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area to aid in the fight against hunger.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Mansfield area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Team Member Investment

Chick-fil-A Operators are committed to hiring, developing and retaining top talent and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Team Members have opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

Delicious Food; Outstanding Customer Service

Chick-fil-A is known for serving customers great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients, including the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich. Made with a real, whole, boneless breast of chicken with no added fillers, the breaded chicken is pressure cooked in fully-refined peanut oil. Chick-fil-A was one of the first in the industry to eliminate chicken raised with antibiotics to ensure guests have an option for high-quality food on the go.

To complement the great-tasting chicken, fresh produce is delivered to Chick-fil-A restaurants up to six times a week for the best quality and flavor. The fresh ingredients are raised and grown by farmers who share the company’s elevated quality and safety standards, so guests feel good about their meal.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page. For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the Brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.



About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 170,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,700 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee’s Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR magazine’s Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year in 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.