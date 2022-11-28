Texas Trust Adds David Garza as Vice President of Marketing

Facebook

ARLINGTON, Texas – Nov. 28, 2022 – Texas Trust Credit Union named David Garza as Vice President of Marketing. Garza brings more than 15 years experience to the $1.8 billion credit union.

Garza has a diverse marketing and operations background that includes overseeing marketing for an Inc. 500 company, serving in the mission field, and handling operations for large charitable organizations. He was most recently the Associate Director of Marketing, overseeing project management and marketing for a department within the multi-campus Gateway church with 14 facilities in two states and an associated international ministry

“Having worked in missions, ministry, and business, David has a unique perspective about how to relate to people and engage them,” said Fred Trusty, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “His significant skills in data analytics and digital marketing, and his technology expertise, will enable us to further strengthen our digital capabilities in all aspects of marketing and public relations.”

Garza is a Cum Laude graduate with a degree in finance from Southeastern University. He has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Mexico and he is married to his high school sweetheart and the father of three children ages five to 12.

About Texas Trust Credit Union

Texas Trust Credit Union has been helping build brighter financial futures since its modest beginning in 1936. Today, the full-service credit union serves more than 133,000 members. With assets of more than $1.8 billion, Texas Trust is the 6th largest credit union in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. With a focus on the community, Texas Trust is creating a legacy of giving through generous financial donations that support local school programs and activities, non-profit organizations, and student scholarships; and by providing volunteer resources through its Community Unity team, which supports scores of charitable events each year. For more information, visit TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/texastrustcu or Twitter at @texastrustcu.