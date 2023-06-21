Chick-fil-A Announces New Duncanville Restaurant, Opening June 22

16 shares Facebook

Restaurant Brings Approximately 120 Full- and Part-Time Jobs to Community, Honors 100 Local Heroes with Free Chick-fil-A Entrées for a Year

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (June 21, 2023) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Duncanville community on Thursday, June 22. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Joseph Morris as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Hwy 67 & Wintergreen.

Located at 300 W Highway 67, Chick-fil-A Hwy 67 & Wintergreen will be open for dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and open for drive-thru from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A Hwy 67 & Wintergreen can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One® tiered membership program, Chick-fil-A One members receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

The Chick-fil-A Hwy 67 & Wintergreen restaurant joins more than 100 Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Locally Owned and Operated

As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A Owner/Operators proudly reside in the communities in which they serve.

In Duncanville, Morris will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 120 full- and part-time Team Members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

Morris began his career with Chick-fil-A when he was 14 years old as a Team Member at Chick-fil-A Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a Team Member, Morris was selected for a Chick-fil-A scholarship, which supported his college education. After graduating, he entered the interim manager program and opened his first restaurant, Chick-fil-A Superstition Springs Center, in Mesa, Arizona. Two years later, Morris and his wife, Lauren, relocated to Westlake Village, California to open Chick-fil-A Westlake Village. In 2017, they moved back home to Texas to open Chick-fil-A Cedar Hill, which is located just a few miles down the road from Chick-fil-A Hwy 67 & Wintergreen.

Morris, his wife and their two children have lived in the Dallas area for six years. Morris will continue to operate Chick-fil-A Cedar Hill in addition to Chick-fil-A Hwy 67 & Wintergreen.

“A big reason why I pursued a career at Chick-fil-A is because of the impact and influence that Operators had on me when I was a young Team Member,” Morris said. “I am thrilled to nurture and grow the next generation of Chick-fil-A leaders as well as improve our guest experience by expanding to this second location.”

Caring for the Duncanville Community

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Dallas area to aid in the fight against hunger.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Hwy 67 & Wintergreen is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Duncanville area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

Morris’ restaurant will plan to participate in Chick-fil-A Shared Table®, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 18 million meals have been served nationwide from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations.

Team Member Investment

Chick-fil-A Operators are committed to hiring, developing and retaining top talent and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Team Members have opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

Delicious Food; Outstanding Customer Service

Chick-fil-A is known for serving customers great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients, including the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich. Made with a real, whole, boneless breast of chicken with no added fillers, the breaded chicken is pressure cooked in fully-refined peanut oil. Chick-fil-A was one of the first in the industry to eliminate chicken raised with antibiotics to ensure guests have an option for high-quality food on the go.

To complement the great-tasting chicken, fresh produce is delivered to Chick-fil-A restaurants up to six times a week for the best quality and flavor. The fresh ingredients are raised and grown by farmers who share the company’s elevated quality and safety standards, so guests feel good about their meal.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Hwy 67 & Wintergreen, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page and follow along on Instagram. For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the Brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,800 restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee’s Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR magazine’s Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year in 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.