Celebrate Summer In The Hills at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

For Summer in the Hills 2023, Omni Barton Creek will introduce a brand-new signature event, Hill Country Sip & Savor! This festival-style event on select weekends will highlight local breweries, distilleries and wineries native to the Hill Country with great food, live music and family-friendly fun to ensure everyone can maximize the fun while basking in the picturesque Hill Country views on the lawn.

Hill Country Sip & Savor Schedule:

Memorial Day Weekend: May 26 – 28

August 4 – 6

Labor Day Weekend: September 1 – 4

The Sip & Savor package includes luxury room accommodations, 3 drink sampling tickets and 1 food ticket per adult on the day of event (May 28th, August 5th, or September 3rd), two beach towels, and one tote bag per room per stay, and one bottle of sunscreen per adult, per stay.

Omni Barton Creek loves to support local, so Sip & Savor partners will include Texas favorites such as Independence Brewing, Karbach, Alstadt, Twisted X, Celis, Fall Creek, Still Austin, and Deep Eddy.

In true food-festival style, Sip & Savor will feature a large smoker on the lawn, serving up delicious BBQ sandwiches, smoked brisket and chicken sandwiches, jalapeno sausage on a pretzel roll and a tasty vegetarian dish as well. The resort will also be premiering new pizza ovens – so expect plenty of enticing aromas!

Individual tickets for Omni Barton Creek’s Sip & Savor event will be available for purchase. A $15 ticket includes a choice of a food item from the smoker with chips and salad options or a selection from the pizza oven. The $10 ticket option includes a sampling of three featured local beverage options to try. A cash bar will also be available.

To celebrate the Fourth of July guests can book the Star Spangled VIP Package which includes luxury room accommodations, and VIP wristband per adult 21+ for the Star Spangled VIP experience on July 2 at Mokara Spa’s adults-only pool including food & beverage offerings and beautiful rooftop views of the annual fireworks show and concert. Come early and enjoy the Red, White, and Blue BBQ on the lawn with plenty of family friendly activities for kids of all ages.

In addition to the exciting summer offerings, guests visiting the resort this summer can experience the world-class Mokara Spa, a variety of delicious food at one of the many restaurants on property and award-winning golf at one of four championship courses. Or laze away in the sun on one of three outdoor pools including an adult-only infinity edge pool overlooking the stunning hill country views. Elevate your experience by renting a family or adult only cabana poolside. Omni Barton Creek also welcomes all pets to enjoy a vacation, with in-room amenities and room to run on the hiking trails.