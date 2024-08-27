Celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month in Kentucky

Facebook

This September, as National Bourbon Heritage Month unfolds, there’s no better moment to immerse yourself in Kentucky’s storied bourbon culture where heritage meets innovation. Kentucky’s bourbon scene is buzzing with fresh, exciting developments that are set to redefine the visitor experience. From the pioneering Brothers Wright Distilling, which will mature bourbon in an Appalachian coal mine, to the expansion of Barrel House Distilling Co. in Cynthiana, and the grand return of bourbon production to Garrard County, this year is brimming with new opportunities to explore Bourbon Country. Each new distillery and visitor center promises unique experiences and a chance to raise a glass to the future of bourbon.

Discover What’s New in Bourbon Country for 2024: Kentucky’s bourbon scene is thriving with fresh developments that are redefining the visitor experience. From groundbreaking distilleries to state-of-the-art visitor centers, here are some of the latest highlights:

Brothers Wright Distilling: Set to make waves in Pike County, this $38 million distillery and visitor center will bring a unique twist to bourbon aging—maturing underground in an Appalachian coal mine. The 12,000-square-foot facility will include a rickhouse, museum, and restaurant, all slated for completion by late 2024, offering a distinctive addition to the Kentucky bourbon trail.

New Distillery Coming to Cynthiana via Barrel House Distilling Co. : The Lexington based Barrel House Distilling Co. is planning to expand their production facility 30-miles north into Cynthiana. In addition to distilling bourbon and various other spirits, the $1.8 million project will yield an event space capable of hosting up to 100 guests. The new location, which is set to open this year, will be a stop on both the Moonshine Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Garrard County Distilling Co. Fills First Barrels: For the first time since the 1800s, bourbon production has returned to Garrard County. In January 2024, Garrard County Distilling filled its first barrels at its new facility, marking the beginning of a $250 million project. Owned by Atlanta-based spirits producer Staghorn, the distillery is situated on a 210-acre site that will include a 50,000-square-foot distillery, two rickhouses, and plans for up to 24 aging warehouses by 2030. A visitor center with a tasting room and restaurant is expected to open by the end of 2024.

: The Lexington based Barrel House Distilling Co. is planning to expand their production facility 30-miles north into Cynthiana. In addition to distilling bourbon and various other spirits, the $1.8 million project will yield an event space capable of hosting up to 100 guests. The new location, which is set to open this year, will be a stop on both the Moonshine Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Garrard County Distilling Co. Fills First Barrels: For the first time since the 1800s, bourbon production has returned to Garrard County. In January 2024, Garrard County Distilling filled its first barrels at its new facility, marking the beginning of a $250 million project. Owned by Atlanta-based spirits producer Staghorn, the distillery is situated on a 210-acre site that will include a 50,000-square-foot distillery, two rickhouses, and plans for up to 24 aging warehouses by 2030. A visitor center with a tasting room and restaurant is expected to open by the end of 2024.

Dive into Experiential Bourbon Tourism: Experience bourbon like never before with Kentucky’s evolving tourism offerings:

Log Still Distillery: In Nelson County, Log Still Distillery enhances the bourbon experience with its 2024 concert season at The Amp. Enjoy live music nearly every weekend from May through October, combining the pleasures of bourbon with top-tier entertainment.

James B. Beam Distilling Co.: Clermont's James B. Beam Distilling Co. is expanding its visitor offerings with brand-specific experiences, unique tastings, and "Behind The Beam" events. These provide an exclusive look into the bourbon-making process, offering a deeper connection with the craft.

Limestone Branch Distillery: Limestone Branch in Lebanon has opened the Stephen B. Beam Tasting Lodge, featuring an expanded barrel program. This new space provides a personalized tasting experience, showcasing the distillery's dedication to quality and tradition.

Clermont’s James B. Beam Distilling Co. is expanding its visitor offerings with brand-specific experiences, unique tastings, and “Behind The Beam” events. These provide an exclusive look into the bourbon-making process, offering a deeper connection with the craft. Limestone Branch Distillery: Limestone Branch in Lebanon has opened the Stephen B. Beam Tasting Lodge, featuring an expanded barrel program. This new space provides a personalized tasting experience, showcasing the distillery’s dedication to quality and tradition.

Mark Your Calendar for these Annual “Boozy” Events: September is the perfect time to experience two of Kentucky’s most anticipated bourbon events: