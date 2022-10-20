Cedar Hill’s Central Animal Clinic is Now CityVet

Facebook

[Dallas, TX – October 20, 2022] – CityVet, the Dallas-based leading network of 25 veterinary-owned practices, announces its partnership with Central Animal Clinic.

The Cedar Hill, TX-based clinic has been partnered with CityVet for about a year, and after a full remodel, is excited to move to the CityVet Brand. Additionally, Partner Veterinarian Dr. Chris Rose announces his retirement at the end of this year and his associate Dr. Courtney Nicholson will take his place as Lead Veterinarian.

Dr. Rose began his partnership with CityVet in July 2021 when he was looking for a sound succession plan to continue to serve his clients as he planned for retirement. Ultimately, he decided to partner with CityVet because of the support they offer, from back of house technology, to payroll and invoicing systems, educational tools for patient and employee management, healthcare and more.

“It’s with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from practicing veterinary medicine at the end of this year [2022],” says Dr. Rose. “For more than 40 years I’ve had the privilege of serving people and pets in Cedar Hill and it’s been an honor to establish long term relationships with the community.”

His successor Dr. Courtney Nicholson has been with Central Animal Clinic since 2019 and trained under Dr. Rose during this time. Having built relationships with the clinic’s pets and pet parents, she will now lead the clinic as it operates as CityVet-Cedar Hill.

Dr. Rose continues, “Dr. Nicholson is devoted to taking our clinic into the future as CityVet-Cedar Hill, and I will be cheering them on. We began our partnership with CityVet almost a year ago, and they have proven their dedication in supporting our team and providing the best care possible to our clients.”

CityVet invested $800,000 into the Cedar Hill clinic to transform the 2,000 square-foot clinic into a 6,000+ square-foot hospital. Additionally, the investment was used to update equipment to the latest technology, add two additional exam rooms, larger surgical suite, and an ICU. It also included the addition of a grooming salon and dental suite, and improvement to the pet boarding area. The dental suite will also allow for dental radiography, a service that was not previously available.

“Dr. Rose and Dr. Nicholson’s practice is dedicated to offering unique and extraordinary programs to serve people through pet care, which aligns with CityVet’s mission,” says CityVet Founder, Chip Cannon. He continues, “We are thrilled that our partnership has created an avenue for Dr. Rose to retire, while his clinic can live on and continue to offer a higher standard of pet care to the community.”

CEO David Boguslawski added, “Dr. Rose has been a great partner, and from the very start, we shared an aligned vision to keep clinic ownership in the hands of veterinarians. I am very excited we were able to facilitate the transition of leadership over to Dr. Nicholson and create an avenue for Dr Rose to preserve his legacy. We have completely remodeled and more than doubled the size of the clinic to help serve the people of Cedar Hill.”

