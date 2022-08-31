Cedar Hill Zula B. Wylie Public Library Certified Sensory Inclusive

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Did you know one in six people have a sensory need or an invisible disability? These include individuals with PTSD, autism, dementia, strokes and more. Cedar Hill’s Zula B. Wylie public library was certified sensory inclusive by KultureCity.

This innovative designation from nonprofit KultureCity promotes a positive experience for all Library visitors, especially anyone with sensory-processing needs. People sensitive to overstimulation can find noises, smells, lights, and crowds overwhelming, or even sometimes physically painful. This can affect anyone with PTSD, autism, early-onset dementia, anxiety, or other similar conditions.

To earn this certification, Zula B. Wylie Library staff underwent training to recognize visitors with sensory needs and help them during a sensory overload situation. In addition, the Library now offers new sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads for use in the Library. You’ll also notice new signs designating quiet areas, as well as areas that aren’t typically quiet where guests with sensory issues might prefer to use headphones. These are just some of the many ways the Zula B. Wylie Library promotes inclusivity for all.

Prior to visiting the Library, families can download the free KultureCity App to view what sensory features are available and where they can access them during their visit. Available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Be sure and check out the library’s website for upcoming events like the Youth Tellers.

The Youth Tellers is for youth, grades 3rd through 8th, to learn the art of storytelling. The Youth Tellers participate in national competitions, perform at city wide events, library events, and more.

Fall & Winter Meeting Dates

The Youth Tellers meet on the following Mondays from 5-6PM at the library.

October 10th & 24th

November 14th & 28th

December 12th