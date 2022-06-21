Cedar Hill Recognizes Benny Sosa With Good Samaritan Award

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

From the City of Cedar Hill: Longtime Cedar Hill resident Benny Sosa was nominated for the Good Samaritan Award by his High Pointe neighbor, Cal Mees.

On Sunday, 22 May 2022 at approximately 5:45 pm my alley neighbor directly behind my house, Benny Sosa, alerted my family to a fire in progress on my fence beside my garage.

A neighbor had been using his smoker which collapsed freeing the burning wood inside to ignite my fence. The smoker was unattended for over an hour leaning against my wooden fence. Benny came running to my front door and alerted us to the fire. We called 911 for the fire department as Benny jumped into action and ran around the house, jumped the neighbor’s fence, and used a garden hose to begin extinguishing the flames.

The Cedar Hill Fire Department personnel responded very quickly and professionally, they applauded Benny for his quick actions. The fire department personnel indicated that the fire was within just a few minutes of jumping into my attic.

I would like to thank Benny personally for saving my house! I would also like to make sure the City of Cedar Hill knows what a heroic and outstanding citizen they have living in their city.

Benny’s fast actions epitomize a servant’s heart.