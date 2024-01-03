Cedar Hill Receives Prestigious 2023 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award for Exemplary Support and Commitment to Veterans in the Workplace

62 shares Facebook

CEDAR HILL – The City of Cedar Hill has been recognized for its commitment to recruiting, employing, and retaining the nation’s veterans.

According to Cedar Hill Communications Manager Michelle Ebanks, the city currently employs 52 veterans.

There are 37 veterans affiliated with the Fire and Police Department, while the remaining veterans belong to various other departments. Of the 52 veterans, five are women.

In recognition of the city’s ongoing support of veterans in the community, Cedar Hill was awarded a 2023 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award. The award is a distinguished recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor, and the accolade commends Cedar Hill for its outstanding commitment to the veterans of the United States of America.

Ebanks herself is a veteran. She served in the USAF before transitioning to her public service career in Cedar Hill. She began with the city in 2016 as the Neighborhood Services Manager, where she said she had the opportunity to meet numerous residents and neighborhood leaders who had also served in the military.

During her time in that role, she also developed initiatives to acknowledge and show appreciation for the city’s veterans.

“As a veteran, I take pride in the experience; it transcends mere service—it’s about nurturing camaraderie among fellow servicemen and women,” Ebanks said. “We initiated our first proclamation in 2018 and have consistently expanded our efforts. This includes yearly veterans’ proclamations, street banners, and, now in its fourth year, an annual resource fair in collaboration with our community partner, DAV Chapter #240.”

In 2022, the city’s veteran appreciation program, acknowledging both internal staff and community members, was recognized as the Project of the Year. Ebanks said Cedar Hill’s program directly mirrors the city’s values and significantly impacts veterans, influencing their engagement within the community.

The application process for the HireVets Medallion Program is thorough and has extensive requirements. Cedar Hill’s Human Resources Department applied at the beginning of 2023 and received notification of the recognition in November 2023.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program, known as the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act), is, to date, the sole federal-level award honoring veteran employment.

By achieving the 2023 Gold Award, Cedar Hill demonstrated its appreciation for its veterans while recognizing their invaluable contributions to the workplace and championing their success in the American workforce.

To that end, Cedar Hill has a 75% retention rate, with the veteran employee percentage at over seven percent. Ebanks added, “The commitment to serve both the country and the community remains a central theme.”

Cedar Hill’s Mayor Stephen Mason also expressed gratitude for the recognition, concluding, “Cedar Hill is honored to be acknowledged with the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. We are committed to creating a workplace that not only values our veterans but actively supports their professional growth and success. This award underscores our city’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and appreciative environment for those who have served our nation.”