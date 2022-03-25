Cedar Hill Police Respond To Vehicle Burglary Reports

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

If you See Something, Say Something

All across the Best Southwest area criminal mischief is on the rise with many reports involving juveniles-some are vandalizing property with graffiti, others are looking for unlocked vehicles, etc.

Cedar Hill Police Department responded to a 911 call, around 2:30am this morning, regarding two people checking car doors in the area of Tranquility Lane. Officers responded and discovered two juvenile males matching the description given by the caller. The 13 and 14 year old males were found to be in a possession of a laptop and a 9mm handgun, both of which were stolen out of vehicles in the area.

Remember To LOCK Your Vehicles & Never Keep Weapons In Unattended Vehicles

Cedar Hill PD said, “We are very grateful for the community member that called this in and thankful that the officers were able to respond quickly and arrest these individuals. We have seen a recent spike in Vehicle Burglaries, hopefully these arrests will have an impact on that. It appears these individuals were only targeting unlocked vehicles, so please remember to TAKE all valuables out of your vehicles and LOCK your car doors.”

Also, its important for the community to report suspicious activity as it happens so law enforcement can investigate and potentially prevent further theft, damages, etc. Accurate descriptions of subjects, vehicles etc. are extremely helpful as well as photos or video footage. With the community’s help in reporting unusual behavior/activity, law enforcement can reduce crime.