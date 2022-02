Facebook

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-750

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, PROVIDING FOR THE CONTINUANCE OF THE CITY’S CURFEW HOURS FOR MINORS ORDINANCE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING A SEVERANCE CLAUSE: PROVIDING FOR INCORPORATION INTO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 22nd day of February 2022.